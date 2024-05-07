Doncaster street sealed off by police this morning following serious emergency incident
A Doncaster street has been cordoned off by police this morning following reports of a serious emergency incident.
Eyewitnesses say an area of Dr Anderson Avenue in Stainforth has been sealed off, with a heavy police presence reported in the area.
The road links Thorne Road and Coronation Road in the village.
One resident said that police have been at the several hours, with numerous vehicles in attendance.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police for details of this morning’s incident.
