Doncaster soldier wins top award in recognition of his excellent military skills

A drummer in the British Army has been awarded a prestigious accolade in recognition of his excellent military skills.

Lance Sergeant Liam Gorman, aged 33, who is a drummer with the Coldstream Guards Corps of Drums, has been given the Cutlers’ Sword.

Presented every year at the Lord Mayor of London’s Show, the Cutlers’ sword is awarded by

the Colonel of Infantry for excellence in military and musical skills.

Lance Sergeant Gorman, who has served on operations in Afghanistan, said: “I am very proud to be awarded the Cutlers’ Sword.

“It has been a busy year but I have enjoyed the challenge of developing both my musical and military skills. It is a great honour, through the award, to bring recognition to the Coldstream Guards.”

The sword, which was provided by the Worshipful Company of Cutlers’, is now Lance Sergeant Gorman’s to keep but can only be worn when he is on parade in full dress.

The competition is held annually to identify the Regular drummer, bugler or flautist, substantive Corporal or Lance Corporal who has contributed most during the previous twelve months.

The winner is the person who is considered to have demonstrated exceptional commitment and flair.

This year Lance Sergeant Gorman, who also plays the flute, was recognised for his outstanding ability, both as a soldier and as a drummer.

During his time at the Army School of Ceremonial, Lance Sergeant Gorman has both developed his own skills and passed on his expertise by training adult cadet instructors.