Doncaster Skills Fest shows youth they can stay in Doncaster to succeed

Doncaster Skills Academy’s annual event, Skills Fest 2019, saw over 2,600 students from local schools and colleges visit the fair to consider the career pathways and opportunities available to them.

Doncaster Skills Academy’s annual event, Skills Fest 2019, saw more than 80 local businesses and education providers showcased their organisations, products and services to inspire the young people - their future workforce – to want to work for them and take the relevant progression routes to achieve their dream job.

Candice Hall, 30, Kerry Maddison 31 oof Taylor Bracewell.

One Doncaster company at the fair trying to recruit youngsters into its business were Wabtec Faiveley.

The company’s training and competence coordinator Marcell Dent, said: “We’re here today to try and engage with the younger members of Doncaster, hoping that they will apply for apprenticeships at our company in the future.”

He had a message of hope for young people who may feel that they need to move out of the town to succeed.

“Keep trying and keep engaging with the local businesses because there is the job of your dreams on your doorstep,” he said.

Wabtec Faiveley team, Marcell Dent, Alissa Owen, Levi Wikes, Tom Parkin-Coates.

XP School pupil Rory Forester, aged 16, said: “The career fest, in my opinion, is useful because it can give you an overview and an outlook of all the different opportunities in the area.

It gives you a better understanding of what you want to do in the future.”

Trainee lawyer from Taylor Bracewell, Candice Hall,said: “Our solicitors have apprenticeships come in from 16 to 21 years of age.

“We treat all our apprentices just like regular members of staff so were all involved in the business together.

Rory Forester, 16, XP School.

“A lot of people think you have to go to university to become a solicitor but they’ve opened up the routes now and you can do it a lot of different ways.”

This is true for Kerry Madison, of Taylor Bracewell, who decided to work her way up through the industry opposed to the traditional route of a university.

She said: “For some people going to university just isn’t a thing they want to do, I certainly didn’t want to go to university I’m a home bird so I got a job.

“The bonus of doing it that way is that you gain the experience as your doing the job.”

Many of the businesses at the fair were advertising apprenticeships.

Sam Scothern, 18, was there representing Doncaster council where he is currently an apprentice.

He said: “Not that many people know that sixth form and university are not the only options, that’s one of the main things we're trying to get out to people today.

“Apprenticeships are a viable option to progress into higher career paths, I’m really glad that I chose to do an apprenticeship.”

Skills Fest, is organised by Doncaster Skills Academy, in partnership with Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust, The Edge Foundation and Doncaster Council.