Doncaster singer Louis Tomlinson named one of top ten richest people under 30 in UK

The Bessacarr born former One Direction star, who is now forging a solo career, was named in the top ten of the richest UK stars under 30 in the annual Heat maazine rich list.

Louis, 27, who is set to perform in his hometown of Doncaster as part of a world tour next year, grabbed seventh spot in the rundown with an estimated fortune of a whopping £46 million.

Doncaster singer Louis Tomlinson

Top spot went to singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, 28, after nearly doubling his worth over the past year to a whopping £170m.

Sheeran, who was in second place last year, has taken fellow music star Adele's position at the top of the list as she turned 31 in May.

The singer's wealth was largely boasted by his world record breaking two-year Divide Tour.

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe, 30, is at number two with an estimated wealth of £90m, the majority of which comes from his decade playing the boy wizard in the hit film franchise.

The full Heat Rich List for 2019:

1. Ed Sheeran, 28, (£170m)

2. Daniel Radcliffe, 30, (£90m)

3. Harry Styles, 25, (£64m)

4. Emma Watson, 29, (£57m)

5. Niall Horan, 26, (£54.8m)

6. Little Mix (£50m)

7. Louis Tomlinson, 27, (£46m)

8. Liam Payne, 26, (£44m)

9. Cara Delevingne, 27, (£39.5m)

10. Zayn Malik, 26, (£38m)

11. Sam Smith, 27, (£34m)

12. Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 29, (£21m)

13. Rita Ora, 28, (£17.8m)

14. Stormzy, 26, (£12m) - new entry

15. Dua Lipa, 24, (£11.8m) - new entry

16. The 1975, (£10.9m)

17. Sophie Turner, 23, (£8.5m)

18. Daisy Ridley, 27, (£8.4m)

19. Nicholas Hoult, 29, (8.3m)

20. Dev Patel, 29, (£7.5m)

21. John Boyega, 27, (£6.6m)

23. Sam Faiers, 28, (£6.3m)

= Joey Essex, 29, (£6.3m)

24. Tommy Mallet, 27, (£5.2m) - new entry

25. Maisie Williams, 22, (£4.5m) - new entry

27. George Ezra, 26, (£4.4m) - new entry

= Jess Glynne, 30, £4.4m - new entry

28. Olivia and Alex Bowen, 25 and 28, (£4.3m - joint) - new entry

29. Billie Faiers, 29, (£3.6m) - new entry