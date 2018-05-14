Doncaster shop's closure is a 'massive blow' to music scene, says rock star

One of Doncaster's best known music shops has closed, with its loss described as a 'massive blow' by a big name star.

A cardboard notice on the front of the shop on Copley Road described the store as closed, and referred visitors to a phone number which is that of the Yorkshire based insolvency specialists, AM Insolvency.

Now the firm has issued a statement on its website stating: "It is with regret that Electro Music has ceased trading.

"We would like to thank ALL our customers that have purchased anything from us since 1982. It's been a pleasure!

"Thanks for the memories."

Electro Music was set up as a partnership in 1982 by brothers brother John and Mike Wiltchinsky.

Guitarist John, from Epworth, had a history in music retail, while Mike was a qualified electrician with a wealth of experience involving sound and lighting equipment. The firm employed 26 staff in its heyday. John died in 2015.

Among the shop's fans was Doncaster singer songwriter John Parr, who was one the Yorkshire's biggest rock stars in the 1980s, making his name with the international hit St Elmo's Fire.

He described the shop's closure as a massive blow.

He said: "That shop has been a backbone for musicians in the town for the last 30 years.

"They have always had great experts. They could give you guidance but there were also drum technicians, guitar technicians, and I think they even did drum lessons.

"I think it will be terrible in town, awful, without it.

"Even as a professional I could go there for advice on guitars and amplifiers. I'd bought equipment there recently and in the distant past - Electro Music was just a massive shop.

"The think is they were great at pointing you in the right direction - they would make sure you got the right thing that you needed, even if it was the cheaper than something else.

"This is a massive blow for the Doncaster music scene."

It is the latest music shop to be lost in the borough.Music Ground, Smedley's, Dodd's and Fox's have all closed over the years.

AM Insolvency has not returned the Free Press' calls.