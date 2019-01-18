Doncaster shooting: Everything we know so far

While family and friends struggle to come to terms with the death of a young Doncaster man last night, here is everything we know so far:

- Emergency services were alerted to a shooting at the Maple Tree pub on the Woodfield Plantation estate in Balby at around 9pm yesterday.

Tom Bell was shot dead last night

- Shots were fired into the busy family pub and 21-year-old Tom Bell was hit.

- Paramedics carried out emergency first aid at the scene before Tom was rushed to hospital.

- It was revealed by his family on social media this morning that the young boxer had died. Posting on Facebook, his sister Ceejay Bell said: “Good night God Bless to my little bro! No one will compare to you, my best friend.”

- Shocked friends heartbroken at the news of his death have also posted tributes to him online.

- Tom was a talented boxer who had won all of his six fights.

- Those in the pub last night at the time of the shooting were moved into the beer garden while paramedics battled to save Tom.

- They were then asked to provide witness statements to the police.

- There are unconfirmed reports that it was a drive-by shooting.

- Bullet holes could be seen in two windows at the pub last night.

- There were around a dozen police vehicles and numerous ambulances at the crime scene in the immediate aftermath of the shooting. An air ambulance also landed close by.

- Armed police officers were involved in the operation mounted in response to the shooting.

- The pub was sealed off after the attack while crime scene examinations were carried out.

- Full details on the incident have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police. All the force has released so far is that officers dealt with ‘an incident at the Maple Tree pub in Doncaster’.

- Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.