Doncaster Sheffield Airport: "No more blame game," say campaigners as fight goes on

The fight to save Doncaster Sheffield Airport goes on.

Last week saw the final commerical flights at the airport with owners Peel set to close the base for good at the end of November unless a new buyer can be found.

Talks with an interested party – believed to be from the United Arab Emirates – are still taking place but there have been no further updates from either Peel or local politicians in the last few days.

Local businessman Mark Chadwick, who runs the Save Doncaster Sheffield Airport Facebook page says he fears Doncaster and South Yorkshire will ‘go back in time' unless a deal can be struck to re-open the airport and has urged local politicians to work together going forward.

Making an impassioned plea and comparing the plight of DSA to Concorde, he said: “On November 26, 2003, the whole world went back in time with the last flight of Concorde.

“If we're not careful, in November 2022 Doncaster and South Yorkshire and surrounding counties will go back in time.

“I'm asking all parties to get together, go to London knock on some doors and sort this out.

“In the background, Doncaster and South Yorkshire authorities are working away to get something sorted. We have a buyer for the airport - they've done that.

“We've had debates to save the airport, that ended up being another blame game.

“We’ve had letters, again the blame game.

“No more blame game, enough is enough

“We need to stop all this c*** and let's do something together to save the airport.

"All the time and effort put into this project and grown adults can’t see eye to eye.

“So Nick Fletcher, Oliver Coppard, Ros Jones, Ed Miliband Rosie Winterton etc – please do something positive.

"I’m not interested in hearing any more about devolved powers or its his job. not mine.

"Get this sorted, there’s jobs, our economy, people’s health all on the line.”

