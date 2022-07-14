Doncaster Sheffield Airport: How "b******" internet closure threat proved to be true

"Absolute b******,” was one comment posted in response to the post that DSA bosses were due to make a dramatic announcement at 11am yesterday.

But the rumours, which were tipped off to the Free Press and led to us bringing you the news first, proved to be true.

Here’s a little insight into how the story emerged, sparking a huge wave of support for the airport and the aim of securing its future.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rumours circulating online about Doncaster Sheffield Airport proved to be true.

The Free Press was the first news outlet to bring you details of the dramatic development shortly after 11am yesterday.

Just hours before Peel dropped their bombshell, our reporter Darren Burke received a tip-off that the airport was due to make a closure announcement.

Rumours had begun circulating on an aviation enthusiasts’ chat group the previous evening – with one user writing: “There's an announcement tomorrow morning at 11am on the future of DSA. Most of the senior management gone before tomorrow’s announcement. This is the end for DSA, Peel want to build on the land.”

The majority of other users poured scorn on the claims but the poster was unrepentant, adding: “Wait while 11am this morning my friend, no need to issue an apology afterwards as I understand why you think its b******.”

Armed with the information, we approached Doncaster Sheffield Airport for a comment.

Barely believing the rumours ourselves, we thought we’d be furnished with a quick reply brushing off the claims – companies are often very quick to respond when allegations put to them seem vaguely ludicrous or far-fetched.

Within seconds of our email landing, we’d received a reply: “Your request has been forwarded on.”

Not exactly confirmation, but distinctly not the denial we might have been expecting either, suggesting that we were onto something and the rumours were true.

And at precisely 11.03am yesterday morning, an email simply headed “Doncaster Sheffield Airport - Strategic Review Announcement” landed in our reporter’s inbox.