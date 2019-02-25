Doncaster secondary school rated as ‘good’ for the first time in over a decade

Armthorpe Academy has been rated good – for the first time in over a decade.

Rating the school as good, Ofsted praised the Mere Lane academy for establishing “a truly inclusive school in which pupils from different starting points and backgrounds are encouraged to achieve well and maximise their own potential.”

Armthorpe Academy, Mere Lane, Armthorpe. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP Armthorpe Academy MC 2

The report added that leaders had taken decisive action to raise pupils’ attendance, and improve outcomes and the quality of teaching, contributing to marked improvements. Outcomes were good, and between 2017 and 2018 most pupils made significant gains in their learning.

The school saw a significant rise in GCSE results in 2018 with 65 per cent of students achieving grade four or above in English and Maths, which is above the national average.

The school had been rated as ‘requires improvement’ at its last inspection in October 2016.

The report recommended that the school should now look to continue to improve the quality of leadership and management further so that all pupils, particularly pupils with special needs and the most able, make even better progress; and improve pupils’ personal development, behaviour and welfare further by reducing the number of pupils who are excluded for a fixed term, and sustaining the significant improvements in pupils’ attendance.

The report stated the quality of teaching, learning and assessment is good and improving, that heightened expectations alongside more accurate assessment was contributing to the good progress pupils are currently making, and that pupils’ behaviour was good with pupils are respectful, eager to learn and holding their teachers in high regard.

Principal, Andy Peirson, said: “At Armthorpe Academy we have a “whatever it takes” culture. We encourage our students to be increasingly independent, ambitious and successful and pride ourselves on being an inclusive academy. We are delighted that Ofsted have recognised the significant improvements that have been made here and the high-quality education that is now on offer for every one of our students.

“I am incredibly proud of all of our students and staff and would like to thank them for all of their hard work and dedication. Thanks must also go to all of our governors and parents/carers for their continued support for our wonderful school community.”