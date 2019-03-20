Doncaster school says woman behind hateful NZ shootings comment ‘no longer employed here’

A Doncaster school says the woman behind an ‘abhorrent’ response to the New Zealand mosques massacre is no longer employed there.

The woman’s hateful remark in the wake of the mass shooting had caused widespread repulsion and prompted complaints to Shaw Wood Academy in Armthorpe, where she worked.

Shaw Wood Academy in Armthorpe, Doncaster (pic: Google)

The primary school had issued a statement over the weekend saying staff and governors shared the public’s sense of disgust, and that the ‘appropriate authorities’ had been contacted.

Executive headteacher Jo Campbell has now issued a new statement, saying: “Shaw Wood Academy can confirm that the individual who posted unacceptable comments on Facebook is no longer employed by the school.”

The school said no further comment would be made, and it is not known whether the woman has been sacked or quit her job.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed the matter had been brought to its attention, with a spokeswoman for the force saying: “Officers have spoken to an individual regarding this comment but nobody was arrested.”

The woman, who we have chosen not to name, had commented beneath a Facebook post about last week’s terrorist attack, writing: “Oh how the tables have turned, how does it feel being on the receiving end.”

Her remarks provoked outrage online, with numerous people asking whether it was appropriate for a woman with such views to be working at a primary school.

In her initial statement, Ms Campbell had said: “I thank you for contacting Shaw Wood with your concerns in respect of the totally unacceptable comment made by a member of staff following the horrific attack in New Zealand.

“I would like to reassure you that I, our staff and our governors share your abhorrence at the content of the Facebook post and that it is no way reflective of our school or the community it serves.

“The appropriate authorities have been contacted and we are taking all steps required to comply with our legal obligations.

“Due to data protection law and employment law process no further statement will be possible.

“The welfare and safety of our children is our paramount concern and we thank you for taking the time to bring this matter to our attention.”