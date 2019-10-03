Doncaster school put on lockdown after shots fired outside
A Doncaster primary school has been put on lockdown this afternoon after shots were fired in a nearby street.
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Primary School in Mere Lane, Armthorpe is currently closed after shots were fired near to the premises at around lunchtime.
Headteacher Lucy Saxton confirmed that pupils were ‘completely safe’ and said that the school was on lockdown but refused to comment further.
Secondary school Armthorpe Academy, which is directly opposite the primary school, is not closed however, a spokesman for the school said.
It is also understood that nearby Armthorpe Leisure Centre also remains open following the incident this morning.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said that officers were called to Mere Lane at 11.55am after reports of shots in the area.
No one is reported to have been injured at this time.
Officers are still in the area carrying out enquiries and looking for those involved.
It is understood the street is currently sealed off.