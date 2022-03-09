Doncaster school pupils to wear blue and yellow to show support for Ukraine

Staff and students at Ridgewood School in Scawsby will ditch their normal uniform for clothes in the colour of the country’s blue and yellow flag on Friday.

Students can wear one of the colours if they don’t happen to have both, or a mixture of the two.

Pupils from year 7-13 will be asked to donate £1 at the school gates which will be distributed Ukraine via Tickhill and District Lions which has agreed to match pupils donations to the tune of £2,500.

The cash will be used to help Ukrainian refugees who have fled to Poland and Slovakia following Russian President Vladmir Putin’s invasion of the country more than a fortnight ago.