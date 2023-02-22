Doncaster school joins police in investigating 'assault' on autistic teenager

Leo Bates, 14, is recovering from facial injuries following the incident at Mexborough’s Milton School last month.

Now the school, which caters for children with autistic spectrum conditions, communication and interaction difficulties, has said it is working alongside South Yorkshire Police on probing the incident.

In a short statement, a spokesman for the school said: “Milton School is a special school for pupils aged 4-16 with Autistic Spectrum Conditions and Communication and Interaction difficulties.

Leo Bates is recovering from a black eye.

"Some pupils have multiple difficulties, sensory impairments, emotional, social, communication and behavioural difficulties.

"All pupils have an Educational, Health Care Plan.

"The school and police are working together and the police are continuing to investigate the incident with both families.

"Can we give reassurance that incidents like this in school are rare, and the safety and wellbeing of our pupils are paramount.”

Leo’s mum Linzi Bates, 38, of Wath-upon-Dearne, said: “My son got assaulted and he ended up in hospital with his injuries.

“He’s been bullied now for a few months and this time he’s been hit in the face, banged his head on the ground and he was left unconscious.

“He’s been sleeping in my bed and having nightmares since it happened - he’s scared to go back to school.

“He was in the hospital for six-and-a-half hours.”

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police confirmed it was investigating and said: “We received a call at 1.15pm on April 22 from Yorkshire Ambulance Service alerting us to an assault that had taken place on Storey Street. It is alleged that a 15-year-old boy assaulted a 14 year-old boy.

“The 14-year-old boy was taken to hospital, his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

“Officers are working alongside the parents of the boys to conduct their enquiries.”