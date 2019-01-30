A Doncaster school wants former pupils to return to the classroom – to pass on help and advice to current students.

Ash Hill Academy in Hatfield is bidding to track down pupils of years gone by to join its Alumni Network which offers guidance to the school’s current crop of students.

Ash Hill Academy. Picture: Google

Rona Swainston, a spokesman for the school, previously known as Hatfield High said: "Here at Ash Hill Academy we are trying to bring together our former pupils in a bid to help our current students.

“We hope those who sign up will come back into the Academy to help current students. The campaign to track old students down extends to students of the school under its former names - Hatfield Visual Arts College and Hatfield High School.

"We believe having relevant and relatable past students as role models could transform a young person’s confidence, motivation and skills.

"Former students who have grown up in the same community and attended the same school can show our students that 'people like me' do succeed ”

The project also wants former students to return and deliver talks and mentor students.

