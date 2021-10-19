Doncaster school hits back after angry mum with baby turned away from son's assembly

Shanice Winter was turned away from son Axel's harvest festival event when she turned up with newborn daughter Ava Mae.

Fuming Shanice Winter says she missed out on five-year-old son Axel’s ‘Harvest Celebration’ event at Balby’s Woodfield Primary School last week after arriving at the school’s doors with 12 week old daughter Ava Mae in her arms.

She says she didn’t receive a letter from school saying siblings would not be admitted to the event.

Now school headteacher Kate Hope has hit back at the ‘disappointing’ incident and said the school would not tolerate verbal abuse or ‘slander’ on social media.

The letter sent out to parents, which Shanice Winter says she didn't receive.

She said: “The school banned parents bringing babies in to watch the harvest festival.

"It’s an absolute joke. So many kids were expecting their parents to be there but won't be because they can't bring their baby children in with them.

"I was turned away at the door because I had my baby with me.”

A letter sent out by the school ahead of the event stated: “Places are limited to one adult per child only – unfortunately we cannot accommodate siblings.”

Pupils took part in a series of Harvest Festival events at the school.

The letter added: “It is wonderful to be able to welcome you back into our classrooms finally to see your child work alongside their peers and their adults in the school environment.”

She says she didn’t receive the note and added: “It was sent on an email but not everyone has access to email like myself. I've just found a copy from someone else.

"I just think it's disgusting that parents have had to be turned away.

"My baby was sock on in the pram and anyone with a baby was turned away at the door.

"A teacher stood in the reception door way and before I could even speak went "oh no sorry, we can't have babies in.

"I said ‘are you joking I've come to see my son perform his first festival’ and she went ‘well it was on the email.’

In response, Karen Hope, head at the Gurney Road school said: “Leaflets went home to all parents two weeks in advance confirming the arrangements in place. No parents contacted us with any issues regarding this and where parents brought siblings, we made provision for them.

“We had a lovely few days for the Harvest Festival celebrations and it was wonderful to invite our parents back into school albeit having to adhere to strict fire risk assessments and Covid-19 risk assessments for numbers in school.”

Responding to the Free Press, she added: “It was very disappointing to receive your email, as this was one of our first face to face events for parents in over 18 months and we have worked hard to provide some opportunities for parents to work alongside their children.

"The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive this week and we don’t want any negativity to overshadow such a great day.