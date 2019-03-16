A school in South Yorkshire has condemned a staff member's 'totally unacceptable’ comment about the New Zealand terror attack.

Shaw Wood Academy in Armthorpe, Doncaster, today responded to complaints after the employee’s hateful remark caused outrage online.

A vigil in New Zealand for the 49 people shot dead during attacks at two mosques in Christchurch (pic: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire)

Posting beneath an article about the mass shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, which left 49 people dead, the female staff member wrote: “Oh how the tables have turned, how does it feel being on the receiving end.”

Her words provoked a furious reaction, prompting Shaw Wood's executive headteacher Jo Campbell to issue a statement on the primary school’s website.

“I thank you for contacting Shaw Wood with your concerns in respect of the totally unacceptable comment made by a member of staff following the horrific attack in New Zealand,” she wrote.

“I would like to reassure you that I, our staff and our governors share your abhorrence at the content of the Facebook post and that it is no way reflective of our school or the community it serves.

“The appropriate authorities have been contacted and we are taking all steps required to comply with our legal obligations.

“Due to data protection law and employment law process no further statement will be possible.

“The welfare and safety of our children is our paramount concern and we thank you for taking the time to bring this matter to our attention.”