Doncaster sandwich vans famed for Batman theme given zero food hygiene rating
The Bap Van is a familiar sight on industrial estates across Doncaster and South Yorkshire – alerting workers to its arrival by blasting out an arrangement of the famed Batman TV and film soundtrack.
But the Edlington firm behind the fleet has been told major improvement is necessary.
The company, which trades under the name Bakerboys, has been told to improve its production site in Central Terrace.
Inspectors said that major improvement was necessary for hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage, along with improvements being needed for the cleanliness and condition of facilities.
It also said that major improvement is needed in checks to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained.
