Doncaster sandwich vans famed for Batman theme given zero food hygiene rating

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A fleet of sandwich delivery vans known across Doncaster for playing the Batman theme music have been given a zero food hygiene rating following an inspection.

The Bap Van is a familiar sight on industrial estates across Doncaster and South Yorkshire – alerting workers to its arrival by blasting out an arrangement of the famed Batman TV and film soundtrack.

But the Edlington firm behind the fleet has been told major improvement is necessary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company, which trades under the name Bakerboys, has been told to improve its production site in Central Terrace.

The fleet of Bap Vans are known across Doncaster.

Inspectors said that major improvement was necessary for hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage, along with improvements being needed for the cleanliness and condition of facilities.