Doncaster's Yorkshire Wildlife Park among most visited attractions in England

Doncaster's Wildlife Park has been named in the top 20 most visited paid attractions in England.

The park sits alongside Flamingo Land and The Deep, according to Visit England's Annual Attractions Survey published today.

Yorkshire outperformed all other regions in England with the greatest rise in visitors to the county's attractions.

Sir Gary Verity DL, Chief Executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, said: "We’re incredibly fortunate to have such a diverse range of leading world-class attractions throughout the county to suit all ages and interests, including culture, heritage, activity, science, nature and wildlife. With something for everyone, Yorkshire is a must-visit destination for people all over the world.’’

Yorkshire attractions experienced the highest visitor increase in the country, with 7% on 2016.

The county also saw the highest increase in local and day trip visitors at 9% on 2016, as well as a 7% spend increase across the country's paid attractions.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park landed at number 20 on the list.

The list of most visited free attractions in Yorkshire includes Millennium Gallery Sheffield, the National Railway Museum in York and the Yorkshire Sculpture Park in Wakefield.