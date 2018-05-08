Doncaster's Sheridan Smith to play porn star in Channel 4 drama series

Actress Sheridan Smith will play an ageing porn star in a new Channel 4 drama series.

The series Adult Material will investigate modern day concerns with the connections between "sex, power and consent" and will feature Sheridan as Jolene Dollar, a mum of three and a leading British porn star for 20 years.

Written by playwright Lucy Kirkwood the four-part drama is a hard-hitting look at the porn industry.

In the drama, Jolene has seen her working world go from seedy backroom enterprise to multi-million pound industry – one of the few where women actually get paid more than men – and she enjoys what she does.

But Jolene’s relationship with an unstable young woman new to the industry, and hardly older than one of her daughters, proves a catalyst that sees her own career and complicated home life start to unravel.

“Adult Material tackles some really important topics, topics that I’m sure will resonate with people up and down the UK,” said Smith. “I think it’s taboo-busting drama which not only confronts these questions head on but is also a brilliantly brave and unabashed story told with real heart…

“Adult Material gives Jolene the platform and voice she deserves and it feels like the perfect time to tell her story. I’ve played some truly fascinating women in my career, from all walks of life, and I can’t wait to step into Jolene’s shoes.”