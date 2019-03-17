Doncaster’s Sheridan Smith describes death of Love Island star as a ‘massive wake up call’ 

Actress Sheridan Smith has said the death of former Love Island contestant Mike Thalassitis should be a "massive wake up call."

Writing on Twitter, the Cleaning Up star, aged 37, said she had been left feeling ill by the news of the reality star's death.

Sheridan Smith.

The Bafta award-winner, who was born in Epworth and started her career in Doncaster theatre shows, asked fans to reach out to their friends, even those who might outwardly appear confident and happy.

She said: “This should be a massive wake up call.

"I feel sick, reach out, sometimes to the most confident friend. We can only learn and try to change."

Mr Thalassitis, a semi-professional footballer, died on Friday, his management confirmed.

The 26-year-old was found in woodland near his Essex home.