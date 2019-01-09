Doncaster’s Quirky Choir invites you to share their story..

Top musicians and wordsmiths are helping a Doncaster choir celebrate 20 successful years, and a free exhibition means you can too.

Quirky Choir was set up as part of the launch of The Point..

The group has grown and strengthened, singing different songs from around the world in venues around Doncaster .

Its twentieth year has been spent creating a whole new repertoire of song in collaboration with highly talented artists and groups, funded by the Arts Council.

Musicians Hayley Youell, Lucky Moyo, Luke Carver Goss and writer/poet Ian McMillan joined the choir, along with Creative Directions, Swag Choir, Doncaster Conversation Club and Singing for Memory to write new pieces that relate to the people involved.

Photographer James Mulkeen has been documenting the project, and James Lockey created a fascinating film exploring the journey of Quirky Choir and what singing with the choir means to its members.

The new exhibition is open at The Point, home of Doncaster Community Arts, now until February 23. For opening times and information visit: https://www.thepoint.org.uk/visit/

Janet Wood, leader of the Quirky Choir, said: “We are a choir with a difference – there are no auditions and we are open to all. We believe everyone can sing and that singing can have huge benefits for people’s health and wellbeing.”

Quirky Choir will round off their special year with a concert at The Dome on March 10.

If you are interested in joining, contact darts (Doncaster Community Arts) for further information on 01302 341662.