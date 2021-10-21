Doncaster rush hour traffic chaos after lorry gets stuck under bridge
Traffic in Doncaster has been brought to a standstill tonight after a lorry became trapped underneath a bridge.
The HGV became trapped underneath a railway bridge on Barnby Dun Road between Clay Lane and Kirk Sandall earlier this afternoon, causing traffic gridlock.
Queues built up on Wheatley Hall Road and the area around Sandall Park as police and emergency services attempted to free the vehicle.
With the railway bridge at Thorne Road near Sainsburys also closed for repair works, the incident quickly paralysed traffic in the area.