Doncaster RSPCA offers pet owners chance to get animals microchipped for £5
The service is available for dogs, cats and rabbits – and all owners have to do is phone up to book in.
Since 6 2016, all dogs in England, Scotland and Wales must be microchipped, and the microchip details must be registered on one of the authorised databases.
Under the law, dog owners are also required to ensure their pet’s details are kept up to date with the database, including notifying them if you were to move house or change your phone number.
From 10 June 2024, it was also made compulsory for all cats to be microchipped from 20 weeks of age, although microchipping can be done from eight weeks of age.
Owners found not to be abiding by this law risk facing a fine of up to £500.
You can book in on 01302 719790.
