Doncaster RSPCA is seeking new homes for these cute pets - can you help?

A spokesman said: “At the RSPCA Doncaster, Rotherham and District Branch, we are pleased to report a very successful adoption rate so far in 2022.

"However, our longer stay residents are still waiting to find their forever homes.

"These tend to be older animals who are notoriously harder to find homes for, but offering them a space in your heart ensures that they will spend their golden years in peace and comfort.

Can you give a home to these pets in Doncaster?

Our older residents currently searching for their forever homes include Fern, a dog, and feline sister duo Mitzie and Mimi.

Fern is an older lady looking for a cosy retirement home after spending most of her life outside. She came into RSPCA care alongside her friend who has just recently been rehomed – Fern however is still patiently waiting.

Despite being 10 years old, she still has plenty of energy and loves nothing more than spending time in the paddock.

A spokesman said: “We believe that Fern would benefit from a quieter home with older children so that she can bask in all the attention.”

“Mitzie and Mimi came into our care through no fault of their own, after their previous owner’s circumstances changed.

"They are a very loving and affectionate pair who love fusses. They have quite a sassy nature so could make a great addition to your home, but they would need to be indoor-only cats.

“At our animal centre, we are finding that rabbits are taking a little longer to rehome. We have Floyd and Mystique and Morticia in particular who have taken a little longer than the others.

"We know that rabbits prove to be great pets, either to teach an early sense of responsibility to children or as family pets for those who appreciate a quieter, less hectic life.

"Floyd is a neutered male rabbit who would appreciate another bunny friend to keep him company. He was found wandering around our car park but was ready to find his forever home after a few days of TLC.

"Sadly, he is still waiting after more than three months in our care. He is a lovely little boy who loves hopping around and exploring. He would make a perfect addition to a home with children over 12.

“Mystique and Morticia are a sister duo who are still on the lookout for their new home together after waiting more than four months. They could live with children as young as eight as long as they are supervised until they become fully confident with handling.

“When one of our animals become available for adoption, they are posted on our website (https://www.rspcadoncasterrotherham.org.uk/animals-for-adoption) and Facebook page.

If you are interested in adopting an animal, please follow the process that is explained on the RSPCA website.

There are many ways to help RSPCA Doncaster, Rotherham and District Branch with its mission to rehome and rehabilitate animals including volunteering, donating cash or goods, leaving a legacy, sponsoring through the Safe Haven programme and attending events.