Doncaster Royal Infirmary sealed off by police amid attempted murder probe

Eyewitnesses reported seeing heavy police activity at the hospital’s accident and emergency departnment at around 7am.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed the cordon was linked to the investigation into the incident in the city centre last night which saw a man suffer serious stab wounds and two people arrested.

Doncaster Royal Infirmary was sealed off by police.

Police were called at around 3.14am this morning following reports a man had been stabbed on Silver Street.

The victim, a man in 20s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains in a stable condition.

Two arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a 21-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender They remain in police custody at this time.

Silver Street remains closed while investigations continue. Other roads which had earlier been closed have now been reopened.

A small part of Wood Street was also sealed off by police, with a single squad car guarding the scene where a large piece of a broken door could be seen within the cordon.