Doncaster Rovers: ‘The doubters drive me on’ says bullish Grant McCann as he prepares for final run

Grant McCann says anyone having any doubts over the ability of Doncaster Rovers to secure a play-off place is only providing motivation to him and his players.

Rovers dropped out of League One’s top six on Saturday following the 4-0 defeat to Luton Town, extending their winless run to seven matches.

Grant McCann

But bullish McCann insists his squad will maintain composure in the face of any criticism and focus on the task at hand.

“There will be the doubters, of course,” he said. “There will be people saying they’ll not make it now, that’s them finished, they haven’t won in seven.

“That drives me and that drives the group we’ve got.

“We’ve been hit from pillar to post from the minute I came into the club really, with people doubting us.

“And now they’ll be doubting us again.

“That is fine. We’re okay with that.

“No one is throwing their toys out of the pram where we are. We’re quite composed.

“And we’re really looking forward to it and relishing the next eight games.

McCann believes Rovers have been well-backed by supporters this year and feels the vast majority are still positive about the rest of the campaign.

He said: “The fans are brilliant. They are outstanding here.

“Yes you are going to get the ones who want to have a moan but that is football in general here.

“We’re okay with that. They pay their money and they’re entitled to air their frustrations.

“Hopefully to this point we’ve entertained them, we’ve made it interesting for them and they’ve got something to look forward to at the end of it.

“That’s what we’ll try to do.”