Grant McCann hailed his Doncaster Rovers side for restoring confidence with their 4-1 demolition of Bristol Rovers.

A brace from James Coppinger plus strikes from Mallik Wilks and Kieran Sadlier had Rovers 4-0 up by the first minute of the second half, with Jonson Clarke-Harris pulling a goal back from the penalty spot midway through the second half.

After the humbling 4-0 defeat at leaders Luton Town on Saturday, McCann admitted his players had needed a fresh injection of confidence, which Tuesday night’s game provided.

“It felt better,” he said.

“Just being on the sidelines we felt more in control, the boys moved the ball with real tempo and verve and the reactions to win the ball back was first class.

“I think they maybe needed it a little bit.

“I don’t think anyone was too worried really.

“What probably worried people was the way we got beat at Luton but we played against a really good team, on the back of playing another really good team in Barnsley.

“That probably worried people from the outside but it never worried us.

“Just because we got beat by Luton doesn’t mean we can;t go on and win the next two.

“And that is our focus.”

Victory took Rovers back into League One’s top six with a two point cushion and seven matches of the regular season still to play.

McCann had labelled the game must-win but said the impressive performance was a welcome bonus as his side shape up for the final run-in.

He said: “I said that I’d like a good performance and a win but the win was the most important thing.

“It’s a bonus to get both because it gives the boys a lot of confidence heading into the Walsall game.

“They’re a good group. We’ve had a tough run of games.

“It was nice to score early and give the lads a bit of confidence and after that we took the game away from them.”