Doncaster Rovers striker due in court on assault charge

A Doncaster Rovers striker is due in court today accused of assault and violent disorder at a carnival.
Mallik Wilks, who is a Leeds United player currently on loan at Doncaster Rovers, is alleged to have been involved in a violent incident at the West Indian Carnival in Chapeltown, Leeds, last August.
The 19-year-old entered not guilty pleas to charges of violent disorder and assault occasioning actual bodily harm during a hearing at Leeds Magistrates’ Court last month.
He is due at Leeds Crown Court this afternoon.