Doncaster Rovers scarf tames killer till in Still Open All Hours episode

This is the moment comedy legend Sir David Jason tamed the famous Open All Hours till – by wrapping it in a Doncaster Rovers scarf.

Last night’s episode of the BBC cornershop sitcom Still Open All Hours saw Sir David’s character wrapping the notorious cash register in one of the club’s scarves.

Granville (Sir David Jason) with the till wrapped in a Doncaster Rovers scarf. (Photo: BBC)

READ MORE: Series five of Doncaster sitcom Still Open All Hours is confirmed

The till has long played a key role in the Doncaster-filmed sitcom – famed for its vicious drawer terrifying both Granville and his late uncle Arkwright, played by Ronnie Barker in the original series.

READ MORE: Mixed reviews as Still Open All Hours returns to TV

The show, filmed at the converted Beautique hairdressing salon on the corner of Scarth Avenue and Lister Avenue in Balby, has never made any secret of its northern roots but it has never explicitly stated in the programme that the show is set in Doncaster.

In an earlier episode, late South Yorkshire entertainer Barry Chuckle was featured sporting a Doncaster Rovers coat – despite being a lifelong Rotherham United fan.

READ MORE: David Jason suffers head injury on set of Still Open All Hours in Doncaster

The latest series of Still Open All Hours is the fifth and was filmed in Doncaster earlier this year.

It follows on from the original Open All Hours which ran between 1973 and 1985.