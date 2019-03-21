Doncaster Rovers players encouraged to enjoy run and shake off pressure

Grant McCann has a simple message for his Doncaster Rovers players as they get set for the run-in - enjoy yourselves.

All season McCann has been keen to keep pressure off his squad.

And despite Rovers sitting in sixth place with nine games to go, he insists there is still no pressure to achieve anything at the club.

"We just want them to enjoy themselves, play with a smile on their faces and see where we go," he told the Free Press.

To help ease any pressure his players may have been feeling, McCann took his squad to Champneys Health Spa earlier this week in a two-day break designed for rest and relaxation.

While he is determined to not put any pressure on the players himself, McCann understands some of them will inevitably be thinking about the strong position in which Rovers currently find themselves.

"The pressures of football can get on top of you,” he said.

“Even though I keep stressing there is no pressure on anyone here - from the top to me, from me to the players.

“Sometimes you have to give the players a situation where there are no thoughts about football, no talk about it and just give them the chance to relax.”

Opportunities to relax will not continue into the weekend with Rovers set to visit runaway league leaders Luton Town on Saturday, looking to end a six game winless run against a side on 25 matches without defeat.

Midfielder Ben Whiteman is an injury doubt for the trip after picking up an ankle knock during last Friday’s draw with promotion rivals Barnsley.