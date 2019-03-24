Doncaster Rovers: Player ratings from 4-0 demolition at Luton Town

Doncaster Rovers turned in arguably their worst performance of the season as they were thumped by League One leaders Luton Town.

Here is how we rated the individual performances on an afternoon to forget.

Marko Marosi 6

Could arguably have done better with the opening goal but helped keep the scoreline down with some smart saves.

Aaron Lewis 6

Though hampered by an early booking, he got forward well and created Rovers’ best chance.

Paul Downing 6

Though part of a defence that conceded four, Downing did not do a great deal wrong and continued to look commanding.

Andy Butler 6

Like Downing, he maintained a commanding presence while ahead of him Rovers crumbled.

Danny Andrew 5

Toothless going forward and very vulnerable in defence. Failed to slow the impressive threat from Luton on their right flank.

Matty Blair 6

The best of the midfield bunch, racing around in an attempt to close down Luton while showing the best of the attacking intent.

Ali Crawford 5

Looked lost in the deeper lying role, unable to act as the blocker while also showing a lack of composure when in possession.

Tommy Rowe 4

Very poor performance, failing to show his undoubted quality on the ball and completely ineffective as a defensive presence.

Mallik Wilks 3

Arguably his worst performance in a Rovers shirt. After a few failed attempts to impose himself early in the game he was anonymous.

John Marquis 4

Though he lacked service, his performance was flat compared to his usual standards. It needed him to make things for himself but that did not happen.

James Coppinger 5

Showed very small flashes of his quality but he struggled for any sort of time on the ball which meant his influence was minimal.

Subs used

Kieran Sadlier 5

Showed good attacking intent but Rovers saw little of the ball following his introduction.

Tyler Smith 5

His pace and directness provided some threat but did not see enough of the ball.

Lirak Hasani 7

Showed more in his first 17 minutes of senior football than his team mates did throughout the game. Composed and unbowed in a thankless task.

Subs not used

Louis Jones, Tom Anderson, Alfie Beestin, Alfie May.

