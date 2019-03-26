Doncaster Rovers: McCann ‘may alter approach’ after Whiteman and Kane injuries

Grant McCann admitted he may tinker with his system as Doncaster Rovers adapt to life without key duo Ben Whiteman and Herbie Kane.

With the two men ruled out with injury before last Saturday’s game with Luton Town, the Rovers midfield lacked their typical composure and fluency against the league leaders.

And as he aims to find a sustainable solution to the absences, McCann says he may slightly alter his side’s approach to games – but insists there will be no dramatic changes.

“I could possibly do that,” he said.

“Ali Crawford has played in that sitting role on numerous occasions for Hamilton.

“He is a different type of player than Ben but there are different ways we can play for sure.

“It’s not about me saying let’s go and play this way we’ve never done before.

“That’s not me.

“I feel if you’re going to chop and change things then you need weeks and months to make sure it works.

“There’s a possibility we can move into a different way without changing anything.”

With Whiteman set to be out for up to four weeks and Kane six, McCann says the focus must not be on those who are injured, but rather those who are available.

And he has urged others to step up in the duo’s absence.

“There's no excuse about Ben and Herbie, it is what it is,” McCann said.

“I haven't really spoken much about Ian Lawlor and Joe Wright but they're four big players for us.

“The others have to grab themselves and take it by the scruff of the neck.

“This is the reason why we have a squad.

“We're firmly focused on the boys who are fit.

“As much as we love the boys who are injured, they can't affect us at the minute.

“The ones who are fit can. So let's focus on them, make sure they've got their game right and everything they need to go and perform.

“I think they know it. They don't need me to tell them that.

“As a player they will know that.

“They will have seen a few things on Monday morning that might have upset them a little bit in terms of the analysis of the game and hopefully they can take that and learn from it.”