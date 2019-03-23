Doncaster Rovers: Major injury blows for two key men

Doncaster Rovers have suffered a considerable blow with news key men Ben Whiteman and Herbie Kane will be out of action for several weeks.

Whiteman will miss three to four weeks after suffering ankle ligament damage during last week’s clash with Barnsley.

And Kane – on loan from Liverpool – is set to be out for six weeks with a groin injury.

“Herbie will be out for about six weeks, Ben will be three to four weeks,” boss Grant McCann said.

“Herbie has done a different part of his groin. He’s got a 10cm tear in his groin.

“Ben has got some damage on his ankle from a tackle against Barnsley which he couldn’t shake off.

“We had him scanned and he’s got a grade two ligament tear.”

Both men missed the 4-0 defeat at Luton Town where Rovers turned in a sloppy poor performance against rampant opposition.

But McCann refused to blame the absences of two players that have been mainstays in the side so far this season.

He said: “It’s not ideal but the result was not down to Ben and Herbie not being here.

“We just weren’t at the races and sometimes you’ve just got to put your hands up.”

And the Rovers boss admitted he hoped the absences would galvanise some of the other players in his squad who were handed opportunities.

He said: “I was hoping it was going to have the opposite effect.

“People have been waiting for their chance. They came in today and I need people to take their chance.

“Only the boys will know when they analyse their performance and realise they’ve not taken it.

“It’s up to me to analyse and look at and pick the right team for Bristol Rovers on Tuesday.”

