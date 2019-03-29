Doncaster Rovers: Kieran Sadlier on spectacular strikes, looking to impress and the transition from the League of Ireland 

It is fair to say Kieran Sadlier does not score tap-ins.

After announcing himself at Doncaster Rovers with a stunning lobbed volley in the win over Peterborough United, he followed up with a quite stunning strike from distance in Tuesday night’s mauling of Bristol Rovers.

Such spectacular feats of goalscoring are brushed off by Sadlier himself who certainly seems to take things in his stride.

“I have scored some tap-ins back in Ireland but I don’t mind striking a ball if I’m honest,” he told the Free Press with a smile.

“That one was a nice goal.”

Taking the opportunity to impress is key for the 24-year-old, form whom Tuesday night was only his second league start for Rovers following his arrival at the Keepmoat before Christmas.

Though his chances have been restricted by the form of others, Sadlier admits he saw the second half of the campaign for Rovers as somewhat of a bonus having completed a full season with Cork City in the League of Ireland in 2018.

He said: “When I came over I knew I wasn’t going to be in the team straight away because I’d already played 50-odd games just off the back of a season in Ireland.

“I only had a few weeks to stop and then start again and it’s quite high intensity.

“So, I’ve had a few injuries that I’ve never had before.

“I knew I wasn't going to go straight into the starting line-up and I was coming into a team that was bang in form with plenty of talented players in it.

“I’m happy with the way things have gone.”

Sadlier – who started his career with West Ham United and featured for Peterborough – admits readjusting to life in English football has been a challenge following his spell in the Republic of Ireland.

But he says time on the training ground, learning from the more senior players, has been valuable.

“It’s a lot higher intensity,” he said. “There’s less mistakes, higher quality players.

“There’s some very good players in the team, players that I’m learning from.

“It’s all good things for me to train every day and learn off the older players like Copps.”

Sadlier turned in an excellent performance in the win over Bristol Rovers, operating in a fluid three behind John Marquis.

And he says he enjoyed the freedom the position offered.

“It was a license to get on the ball,” he said. “It wasn’t a free role but allowed me to move about and get into pockets of space and do what I want to do.

“As long as I get back in and do what I need to do defensively, I know what I’ve got to do.

“It’s something I’ve been working hard on with the coaches in training.

“It's all about the intensity..

“As I said, I’m learning and I’m enjoying that.”

Sadlier now hopes to have done enough to feature this weekend against Walsall as Rovers looking to continue their push for a top six finish.

“I hope I can get in,”

“It’s nice to get a goal and play well.

“But the team will set up in the best way to beat whoever we are playing next.”