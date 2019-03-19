Doncaster Rovers: Key player an injury doubt for trip to Luton Town

Ben Whiteman is an injury doubt for Doncaster Rovers as they prepare to take on League One leaders Luton Town this weekend.

The midfielder - one of Rovers' top performers this season - suffered an ankle injury during last Friday's goalless draw with second place Barnsley.

And boss Grant McCann says the 22-year-old will be monitored throughout the week as Rovers get set for the trip to Kenilworth Road.

"Ben got a bit of a nasty whack on his ankle from a tackle in the second half," McCann said.

"Everyone else seems good. Hopefully Ben will be good too.

"We're going to monitor it over the next couple of days.

"John didn't seem too worried about it.

"He's quite sore and we'll see how he is over the next couple of days."

Whiteman has missed just one league game for Rovers this season, when suspended for the trip to Plymouth Argyle. In his 37 league appearances this term, he has completed the full 90 minutes in 35 of them.