Doncaster Rovers: John Marquis nominated for League One player of the year

Doncaster Rovers striker John Marquis is on the shortlist for the League One player of the year at the upcoming EFL Awards.

Marquis has netted 18 goals in League One this season, only bettered by Luton striker James Collins, who is also on the shortlist.

Rounding off the three-man shortlist is Sunderland’s Aiden McGeady.

Marquis has also been named in the League One team of the year, alongside Rovers team mate Herbie Kane.

The awards – at which Rovers are representing League One in the Family Club of the Year award and Matty Blair is up for Community Player of the Year – will take place on April 7 in London.

League One team of the year:

Manager: Daniel Stendel (Barnsley)

Goalkeeper: Adam Davies (Barnsley)

Defenders: Ethan Pinnock (Barnsley), Matt Clarke (Portsmouth), James Justin (Luton Town), Jack Stacey (Luton Town)

Midfielder: Alex Mowatt (Barnsley), Herbie Kane (Doncaster Rovers), Cameron McGeehan (Barnsley)

Forwards: Aiden McGeady (Sunderland), John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers), James Collins (Doncaster Rovers)