Doncaster Rovers fans urged to remember victim of wrong way M40 crash at Coventry City match

Fans of Doncaster Rovers are being urged to join a tribute to a football fan who died when his car was hit by a car and caravan travelling the wrong way down the M40.

Lifelong Coventry City supporter Stuart Richards was killed when his Ford Mondeo was hit by a Subaru travelling the wrong way along the motorway in Oxfordshire earlier this month.

Both the driver and the passenger in the Subaru also died in the collision.

READ MORE: Fans pay tribute to Doncaster Rovers fan with family fun day

Coventry supporters are planning a minute’s applause for the Army veteran in the 32nd minute of Saturday’s game between the Sky Blues and Rovers at the Ricoh Arena.

READ MORE: Tributes to Doncaster Rovers fan Pie Man after shock death at 27

Mr Richards, from Stockport, Greater Manchester, was in the Army for nine years, serving as an engineer and safety officer in Iraq, Afghanistan and Jordan.

READ MORE: Doncaster Rovers fans in moving tribute after shock death of lifelong supporter

After leaving he worked as a health and safety adviser for Persimmon Homes.