Doncaster Rovers donate complimentary tickets to Ivy Court care home resident

Joyce attends game with Ivy Court Deputy Manager, Helen, and Helen's brother

The care home’s Wellbeing Lead, Gail, reached out to the stadium’s Marketing Manager, Mark Hughesman, who arranged the complimentary tickets.

Joyce’s husband, Horace, was once a groundskeeper at the old Doncaster Rovers stadium and Joyce helped on Saturday’s selling tickets to matches.

Ivy Court Deputy Manager, Helen, and her brother accompanied Joyce to the game on Saturday.

Joyce commented on her experience of the day spent at the grounds: “The day at Doncaster Rovers Stadium brought back so many happy memories for me.

"I remember how much Horace used to do on the old grounds and he’d have loved to have seen the new one. He'd have grumbled a little about the size of the stadium but I’m sure he would have been impressed.”

Deputy Manager for Ivy Court, Helen Oakes, said: We are so thankful for the complimentary tickets from Joyce’s favourite team Doncaster Rovers. She had a wonderful day which you can see from the smile on her face, even though Rovers lost.”

At Ivy Court care home, the home delivers important community engagement events and finding places that residents have always enjoyed.

