Doncaster Rovers: Bristol Rovers clash is ‘must-win’

Doncaster Rovers will move back into sixth spot tonight if they avoid defeat to Bristol Rovers – but boss Grant McCann will not be happy with a point.

McCann has labelled the next two games as must-win for his side as they look to get their promotion push back on track.

And he insists the opportunity to put some daylight between themselves and their fellow play-off chasers is one they must take.

“I think that is where we are,” McCann told the Free Press.

“We've got to keep ourselves in and around it.

“We know that if we don't lose the game then we're back in the top six but we want to try to get ourselves a wee bit of a cushion really.

“It's one game at a time.

“It'll be a tough game and we need to make sure we get a response really.”

Rovers’ 4-0 win over tonight’s opponents in the reverse fixture proved to be the final game in charge for former Gas boss Darrell Clarke.

Under new boss Graham Coughlan, Bristol Rovers have lost only three of their 17 league matches since to significantly boost their chances of survival.

For McCann’s side, there is a determination to end a run of seven matches without victory, a run which saw them lose their grip on a top six place for the first time since the turn of the year.

And with eight games remaining of the regular season, McCann says his side are in a situation where every one will be must-win.

“We don't go into any game not wanting to win so for us every game is a must win regardless of what stage of the season we're at,” he said.

“To do that you have to perform. You have to be switched on and every player has to perform.

“On Saturday at Luton we probably had one perform to his maximum and that was the goalkeeper.

“I thought if it wasn't for him it could have been seven or eight.

“Sometimes you have to hold your hands up and say they were better than us.

“And they've been better than us all season because they're top of the league.”