Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann labelled his side’s performance a ‘mixed bag’ despite securing a 3-1 win over Walsall.

A John Marquis penalty plus strikes from Mallik Wilks and Danny Andrew helped Rovers to a second straight win which boosted their advantage in sixth spot to five points.

Grant McCann.

While the scoreline was comfortable, the game itself was not so with struggling Walsall providing a stern test.

And McCann felt his side did not do themselves many favours, particularly in the first half.

“I thought it was a mixed bag really,” McCann said.

“There were some good bits and other bits where we were a bit sloppy.

“I had a conversation with the boys after and said it is the fine details that bring you success.

“It’s about positions of players out of possession – just tactical things really.

“I think we got better in the second half.

“We got on the break a lot, although we didn’t convert. But I was pleased more so with how resolute we were in the second half against a team that went a bit more direct.

“They brought Cook and Ferrier on who are both handfuls and the boys stood firm to it.”

McCann had called his players over for a touchline huddle during the first half when Marquis was receiving treatment.

And he revealed he was attempting to lift his side.

“I just wanted them to raise the tempo,” McCann said.

“I thought we’d got a bit slow in our play, taking too many touches.

“We just asked them to raise it, move the ball quicker and create better opportunities and angles for themselves.”

