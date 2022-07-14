Doncaster road will be closed while major bridge reconstruction takes place

Network Rail is inviting residents to find out more about major work to reconstruct a bridge which carries the railway over Gainsborough Road.

By Stephanie Bateman
Thursday, 14th July 2022, 5:46 pm
Updated Thursday, 14th July 2022, 5:46 pm

The major project will begin in September and will see the bridge reconstructed, to enable trains to continue to run reliably and safely for years to come.

To allow the work to take place safely, a section of Gainsborough road will need to be closed.

Initially, this will be a single lane closure with traffic lights in place, but the main work will require a full road closure.

Gainsborough Road

Clearly signposted diversion routes will be in place during this time.

For those interested in finding out more about the work, Network Rail is holding a public information event on Wednesday, August 3.

The event will be a drop-in session at The New Hall, Bawtry between 3-8pm.

Teams from Network Rail will be on hand to provide more details and answer questions residents may have, for more information call 03457 11 41 41.

