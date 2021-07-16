Doncaster road to be closed to traffic for a week as repairs carried out
A badly potholed Doncaster road will be closed to traffic for a week while repairs are carried out.
Truro Avenue in Wheatley will be shut from July 26 to July 30, Doncaster Council has said.
Traffic will be diverted via Derby Road, Wheatley Hall Road, Crompton Road and Barnby Dun Road.
In the event of any delay due to inclement weather, engineering difficulties, or due to the rise and spread of Covid, then all works will be completed no later than 31 August.