Doncaster road sealed off by police following emergency incident this lunchtime
A Doncaster road has been sealed off this lunchtime as police deal with a serious emergency incident.
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 12:46 pm
An area around Goodison Boulevard, Green Boulevard and Cantley Lane has been closed, with eyewitnesses reporting a number of police cars at the scene.
There have been unconfirmed reports of a road traffic collision.
One eyewitness reported a number of police cars blocking off an area near to the roundabout which connects the three roads.
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more information.