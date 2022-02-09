Doncaster road sealed off by police following emergency incident this lunchtime

An area around Goodison Boulevard, Green Boulevard and Cantley Lane has been closed, with eyewitnesses reporting a number of police cars at the scene.

There have been unconfirmed reports of a road traffic collision.

One eyewitness reported a number of police cars blocking off an area near to the roundabout which connects the three roads.

Numerous police vehicles are at the scene in Cantley.