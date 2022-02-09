Doncaster road sealed off by police following emergency incident this lunchtime

A Doncaster road has been sealed off this lunchtime as police deal with a serious emergency incident.

By Darren Burke
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 12:46 pm

An area around Goodison Boulevard, Green Boulevard and Cantley Lane has been closed, with eyewitnesses reporting a number of police cars at the scene.

There have been unconfirmed reports of a road traffic collision.

One eyewitness reported a number of police cars blocking off an area near to the roundabout which connects the three roads.

Numerous police vehicles are at the scene in Cantley.

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more information.

DoncasterSouth Yorkshire Police