Doncaster road re-opens after demolition of crumbling flyover is completed

The A6023 Greens Way in Mexborough reopened to traffic last night after the unsafe bridge was brought crashing down several weeks ago.

A Doncaster Council spokesman said: “There are some minor works still to be carried out under a lane closure but little disruption is expected.

“All diversion routes and one way systems will be removed in due course.

“Thank you for your patience.”

The main part of the bridge was removed swiftly on the weekend of April 23 and 24.

But work on supporting structures took longer than initially anticipated meaning the road stayed closed.

A decision was taken by the council to demolish the Greens Way flyover bridge over the A6023 following the advice of bridge engineers, who issued safety guidance due to the structure’s ‘continued deteriorating condition’.