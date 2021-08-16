Doncaster road closed for two weeks while essential repairs are carried out
A key road in a Doncaster area town has been closed while essential repairs take place.
Monday, 16th August 2021, 9:35 am
Sutton Road in Askern will be closed until August 27.
The route was closed off by Doncaster Council workers this morning for the work to get under way.
The road is shut from its junction with Alfred Road to its junction with Manor Way.
Emergency access will be maintained at all times and diversions will be in place for motorists throughout the repair works.