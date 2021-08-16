Doncaster road closed for two weeks while essential repairs are carried out

Sutton Road in Askern is closed for two weeks.

The route was closed off by Doncaster Council workers this morning for the work to get under way.

The road is shut from its junction with Alfred Road to its junction with Manor Way.