Doncaster road closed after lorry overturned - diversions currently in place

Reports have come in of traffic delays following a road closure in Doncaster this evening.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 20th Mar 2023, 19:12 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 19:12 GMT

Eye witnesses say that a lorry has overturned near to the River Torne earlier this afternoon but the road closure is still in affect cauing some traffic chaos.

Motorists are saying they are needing to detour through Styrrup.

The Free Press has contacted the emergency services and we will bring you more information when we get it.

Be aware if you're out on the roads tonight
Anyone with information should contact the police on 101.

