Doncaster road closed after lorry overturned - diversions currently in place
Reports have come in of traffic delays following a road closure in Doncaster this evening.
Eye witnesses say that a lorry has overturned near to the River Torne earlier this afternoon but the road closure is still in affect cauing some traffic chaos.
Motorists are saying they are needing to detour through Styrrup.
The Free Press has contacted the emergency services and we will bring you more information when we get it.
Anyone with information should contact the police on 101.