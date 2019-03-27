Doncaster RLFC: Liam Welham leaves to join Keighley Cougars

Fans’ favourite Liam Welham has quit Doncaster RLFC for League One rivals Keighley Cougars – but could return to the Keepmoat Stadium in the future in a coaching capacity.

Welham made the switch this week after struggling to hold down a regular place in Richard Horne’s side.

The 30-year-old joined the Dons for the 2014 campaign and helped the club finish fourth in the Championship before cleaning up at the end of season awards a year later.

Upon leaving, Welham revealed he was offered a coaching position by the Dons’ hierarchy.

“My decision to leave the club has not been an easy one,” Welham told Dons’ official website.

“I’ve decided that playing as much rugby as possible with the time I’ve got left in the game after turning 30 is something I want. It’s an opportunity for me to make the most of the rest of my career.

“The Dons have developed and become a tough side to break into with good young players coming through and the dual-registration system there to help as well.

“I leave the club in very capable hands, the centre spot I once covered is now full of quality with good depth as well.

“My departure was discussed in good terms with Richard and Carl [Hall],” he added.

“They offered me a role within the matchday coaching which I was grateful for and it is something I would definitely look at further down the line.

“The club have the right people involved so keep the faith in the process taking shape.”

Chief executive Carl Hall said: “Liam has been a great servant to the club and he leaves with everybody’s best wishes.

“Whenever he has pulled on a Dons shirt he has given 100 per cent and you can’t ask for any more than that.

“He asked for a release in order to go and play some regular rugby, and we didn’t want to stand in his way so granted the request.”