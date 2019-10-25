Doncaster restaurant ordered to close immediately after failing food hygiene inspection
A Doncaster restaurant has been ordered to close immediately after failing a food hygiene inspection.
Friday, 25th October 2019, 3:06 pm
Doncaster Council has said the restaurant – which has not been named at this stage – has agreed to close its kitchen while investigations continue.
A Doncaster Council spokesman said: “A Doncaster restaurant has agreed to voluntarily close its kitchen following a recent inspection and pending remedial works.
“The public area and bar remains open.”
The Free Press understands that the council’s Environmental Health team made the closure order yesterday.
Doncaster Council has confirmed that investigations are continuing but it is understood the authority will not be naming the premises involved until investigations are completed.