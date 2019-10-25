Doncaster restaurant ordered to close immediately after failing food hygiene inspection

Doncaster Council has said the restaurant – which has not been named at this stage – has agreed to close its kitchen while investigations continue.

A Doncaster Council spokesman said: “A Doncaster restaurant has agreed to voluntarily close its kitchen following a recent inspection and pending remedial works.

The restaurant was ordered to close immediately.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The public area and bar remains open.”

The Free Press understands that the council’s Environmental Health team made the closure order yesterday.