Doncaster restaurant hit with new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating
A Doncaster restaurant has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Friday, 19th November 2021, 10:38 am
China Palace in Silver Street was given the minimum score after assessment on October 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Doncaster' s 507 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 358 (71 per cent) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.
