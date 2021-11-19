Doncaster restaurant hit with new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating

A Doncaster restaurant has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Stephanie Bateman
Friday, 19th November 2021, 10:38 am

China Palace in Silver Street was given the minimum score after assessment on October 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Doncaster' s 507 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 358 (71 per cent) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.

Three establishments in Doncaster have zero ratings

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority and is not a guide to food quality.

