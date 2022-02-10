The Pitman's Pantry, at Church Road in Stainforth, was given the score after assessment on January 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Doncaster' s 502 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 362 (72 per cent) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.

The cafe received a three out of five rating

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority.