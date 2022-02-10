Doncaster cafe given a new three out of five food hygiene rating
A Doncaster cafe has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Pitman's Pantry, at Church Road in Stainforth, was given the score after assessment on January 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Doncaster' s 502 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 362 (72 per cent) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.
The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority.